(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Trinidad Police Department said an assault suspect barricaded himself in a shed, then after his arrest, he was placed into detox and later escaped.

Trinidad Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 3 officers were called to an assault, and when they arrived the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Rosendo Sandoval, barricaded himself in a shed. After several requests for Sandoval to leave the shed were not successful, a search warrant was approved.

Trinidad SWAT executed the warrant, breached the door of the shed, and placed Sandoval into custody, according to the Trinidad Police Department. Sandoval was placed in detox, and he later escaped. Sandoval was found by officers and taken to jail on the following charges; Second Degree Assault, Tempering With Physical Evidence, Escape – Felony, and Second Degree Burglary.