(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. the Olympic Museum is inviting families to join them this Halloween weekend for three days of tricks, treats, and more.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is hosting “Fright at the BOO!seum.” Kids in costume get free admission to the Museum, where guests will be able to visit several trick-or-treat stations ending at the Flame Café.

The event runs from Saturday, Oct. 29 to Monday, Oct. 31.