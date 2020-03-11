Tribute video of Gannon released to deteriorate spotlight from Leticia Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS – Restoration Church released a statement Wednesday announcing the release of a video compiled of memories of Gannon Stauch.

Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, asked for it to be released “to take the spotlight away from the court appearance of Leticia Stauch and focus on remembering the life of Gannon.”

The video is a tribute to the life of Gannon with a series of photos of him from when he was a baby up until recently. There will also be a small written statement by his father, Al.

The tribute will be released on Restoration Church’s Facebook page at 4 p.m.

Here is a look back at the investigation into Gannon’s Disappearance.