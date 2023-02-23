Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thursday, Feb. 23, was the second day of the preliminary hearing for the alleged Club Q shooter. Judge Micahel McHenry determined there was enough evidence for this case to move forward.

At the beginning of the hearing, both sides argued if the shooter acted with a biased motivated defense and with probable cause.

District Attorney Michael Allen argued the shooter purposely targeted the one LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs and his actions “scaring the daylights out of anyone in the club.”

To counter, the defense argued the shooter had an unbiased motivation and referenced their behavior that night. The defense said the shooter continually apologized and displayed sad emotions afterward.

Both parties discussed mental competency at the time of the shooting and whether the shooter acted under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Judge McHenry determined there was enough evidence for this case to move forward and held a discussion on setting a date.

The defense stated they needed four months for trial as they are working on another case. McHenry set the arraignment to May 30 at 3 p.m.

Also, in discussing releasing the surveillance video from that night inside of Club Q. Both parties requested this video not be released to the public out of fairness and dignity for the victims.