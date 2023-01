(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An upcoming trial for the man accused of killing his coworker inside a Colorado Springs Walgreens has been delayed.

Joshua Johnson, 28, is accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw on June 11. Whitelaw was stabbed to death in the breakroom of the Walgreens where the two worked.

Johnson’s trial was originally slated for March 6 but has now been rescheduled for May 8 to give Johnson’s lawyers more time to prepare.