(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A trial date and $10 Million bond amount has been set for 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, who was accused of killing a coworker in a Colorado Springs Walgreens.

17-year-old Riley Whitelaw was stabbed to death on June 11, 2022, in the breakroom of the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard.

In the review hearing on Friday, June 30, the court determined Johnson is competent to stand trial. The date has been set for Sept. 25, after being pushed back several times.

A bond amount for Johnson was also set. Earlier this month, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously ruled because there is no longer a capital offense in the state, there is no longer a basis for denying bail to suspected killers. But, due to Johnson’s flight risk and crime on a minor, the court set the bail to $10 million.

Ahead of the trial, Johnson will have a motions hearing on Aug. 11.