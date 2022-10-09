(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A trial for a former Manitou Springs teacher accused of having sexual relations with a student has been set for Monday, Oct. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Courtesy of Manitou Springs Police Department.

53-year-old Matthew Barton was arrested in January 2022 for having sexual relations with a 14-year-old sophomore student that began in 2007, according to court records. The relationship turned sexual when the student turned 15 years old.

The former Manitou Springs High School teacher and soccer coach faces charges for a Pattern of Sexual Assault on a Child by Someone in a Position of Trust, and Sexual Assault on a Child Between ages 15-18 by Someone in a Position of Trust, per court documents.

In December 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) initiated an investigation into Barton after receiving a tip from a staff member of the school.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Barton on six counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust on January 10, 2022. Barton turned himself in to the Criminal Justice Center later that same evening.

In an interview with the victim, the Manitou Springs police were told she had met Barton in the school basement, a classroom, school storage room, Barton’s home, his truck and behind several of his rental properties for intercourse.

Barton resigned from his position in 2011 before he went on to teach around Colorado after the alleged crime in Manitou Springs. He retired as an Assistant Principal in Douglas County.