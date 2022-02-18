Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Emergency Prepared Group arranges Wildland Fire Risk Reduction Training program

Fire damage is seen near the suspected origins of Marshall wildfire, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

MONUMENT, Colo.– The Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Emergency Preparedness Group is a

2020 national award winner in the wildfire mitigation arena and has conducted numerous

risk reduction projects.

Following up on last year’s program that trained 45 individuals in 16 neighborhoods in Colorado, Montana and Oregon, the EPG is offering the free course to share their experiences gained through training

Neighborhood Ambassadors.

A Neighborhood Ambassador, by program definition, is someone who desires to organize their neighbors to implement risk reduction projects in their own neighborhoods.



The training will start with a virtual kick-off meeting on Saturday, Feb. 26, taking 90 minutes and presenting an overview of the program with the opportunity for everyone to ask questions. The program itself will comprise of a virtual training module every Tuesday night from March 1 through May 3, with two on-site modules to train and certify group members in performing Wildfire Risk Assessment and training as chipper operators.

The virtual modules will cover organizing a neighborhood project, identifying resources for fire, forestry,

and home hardening services, how to involve your neighbors, planning for rolling chipping days and much more.



This program is being presented in association with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and Colorado State Forest Service. Instruction adheres to guidelines from the National Firewise program.

Email epg@tlumc.org to sign up for the kick-off event. Go to www.tlumc.org/outreach/epg or the group’s Facebook page – Wildfire Neighborhood Ambassadors – for more information.