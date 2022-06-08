UPDATE: CSFD says the trench is now safe for crews to enter.

Units are in the trench with the patient and are working toward a full rescue.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a collapse and confined space rescue at 5206 Kissing Camels Dr.

CSFD Heavy Rescue and other units are responding to a patient stuck at the bottom of a 12′ trench. CSFD says the patient is stable but injured.

Crews are setting strong back shoring to stabilize the trench before safe entry, says CSFD.







FOX21 News will continue updating this story.