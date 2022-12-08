(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — For its 18th year, FedEX Freight is partnering with the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation to deliver 425 Christmas trees to Fort Carson Friday, Dec. 9.

Each year, FedEX Freight drivers move fresh-cut Christmas trees from 54 locations to more than 80 military bases representing all branches across the U.S. The effort brings together hundreds of tree farms spanning 24 states to help the program succeed.

Military service members and their families are given real Christmas trees to keep the spirit of the holiday celebrations alive.

Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided 277, 001 Christmas Trees to military families and troops in the U.S. and overseas, according to its website.