(EL PASO COUNTY) — TreeCycle organized by El Paso County had thousands of households donate their Christmas tree and donated more than $20,000 to area youth-development programs.

Over the last two weekends at six locations throughout El Paso County, TreeCycle were able to keep 4,000 trees out of the landfill and turned them into mulch.

With donations collected TreeCycle were able to donate funds to benefit El Pomar Youth Sports Park, Harrison High School Football, Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse, Ranger Lacrosse, and Boy Scout Troops 7,194, and 268. All beneficiaries volunteer with TreeCycle.

Donations are being collected online at givebutter.com/tree

TreeCycle continues throughout the month of January at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays and January 16. All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Only Christmas trees qualify for TreeCycle.