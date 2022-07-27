COLORADO SPRINGS — With the hustle and bustle of summer activities, parents may be wondering, when do I get some “me” time? Well, fear no more, because we have just the idea for you!

The NOW Massage Colorado Springs just hosted its Grand Opening in the northern part of town, and it’s full steam ahead from here. The NOW Massage Colorado Springs, is located right off I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

Couple, Sonny and Sara Colangelo, who own the new building, and are excited for business going forward. They say there are several Swedish-inspired services to choose from including; “The NOW,” its signature massage, “The Stretch,” for athletes, and “The Healer,” a mind and body balancing service.

At The NOW, there are also several enhancements you can add to your massage like; Deep Tissue, Scalp Renewal, Herbal Heat Therapy, and Gua Sha, just to name a few.

If you’d like to book a massage, check out their products, or learn more about The NOW Massage Colorado Springs, click here.