(CNN) — With its balmy nights and chirping crickets, summer is the perfect time to gather round camp fires. And what camp fire is complete without s’mores?

Saturday gives the perfect excuse to chow down “some more” of the gooey treat because it’s National S’mores Day.

All that’s needed to get going is a marshmallow to roast over the fire, some chocolate to melt on it and two graham crackers to squish it between.

If you want to get fancy, try adding peanut butter, banana slices or any other ingredient that seems like it would work.

S’mores may seem like they’ve been part of American culture forever, but they date back less than a hundred years.

The first recorded recipe can be found in a 1927 Girl Scout Guide that calls the snack “some mores”.

Many people credit an entrepreneur named Alec Barnum for inventing s’mores a couple years before that, but since he never wrote down a recipe and there is no proof he even existed…we’ll just like the Girls Scouts have it.