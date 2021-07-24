Treasure hunt happening at El Paso County Fountain Creek Nature Center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In celebration of El Paso County Parks’ 50th Anniversary, visitors are participating in a treasure hunt series at El Paso County Nature Centers.

On Saturday, July 24, visitors can visit the Fountain Creek Nature Center and hunt for wooden coins. Once a coin is found, visitors can bring it to the Nature Center staff to collect a 50th Parks Anniversary water bottle.

“These treasure hunts allow another wonderful opportunity for the public to experience each of our unique, award-winning nature centers,” said Mary Jo Lewis, Bear Creek Nature Center Supervisor. “We are inviting citizens of all ages to explore our centers, engage in the beautiful surrounding nature, and celebrate our Parks 50th Anniversary.”

The final coin hunt is scheduled for August 7, 2021 at Bear Creek Nature Center.

The hunts are part of El Paso County Parks’ 50th anniversary celebration of when county residents approved the establishment of the park system.



For complete details and a full list of scheduled celebrations and events, visit www.elpasocountyparks.com.



“This year is a time to celebrate the vision and forethought of those that established El Paso County Parks in 1971,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Parks and Recreation Division Manager. “Thank you to those that developed the outstanding parks, nature centers and trails over the past 50 years, and encourage all of us to take care of our parks for the generations to come.”