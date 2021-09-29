TRE to host Legislative Town Hall with community partners in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In partnership with The Arc Pikes Peak Region and Dungarvin Colorado, The Resource Exchange (TRE) is proud to host the 15th Annual Legislative Town Hall on Intellectual, Developmental, and other Disabilities.

12 elected officials will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion covering a variety of topics pertinent to people with disabilities, mental health or long-term care needs including transportation, housing, education, accessibility, and health care.

The Q&A will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs. The hybrid event will also be held online.

Elected officials scheduled to participate as panelists:

Senator Dennis Hisey, District 2

Senator Bob Gardner, District 12

Representative Andy Pico, House District 16

Representative Marc Snyder, House District 18

Representative Terri Carver, House District 20

Representative Mary Bradfield, House District 21

El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, District 3

El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, District 4

El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer, District 5

Colorado Springs City Councilmember Tom Strand, At-Large

Colorado Springs City Councilmember Dave Donelson, District 1

Sharon Thompson, Fountain City Council

Attendees (virtual or in-person) need to register for the event here.