CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. – A long stretch of Westbound Highway U.S. 50, between County Roads 240 and 888, closed Tuesday due to an avalanche.

#US50 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between County Road 240 and County Road 888. Road closed due to Avalanche Control. https://t.co/YaXFDR8BS4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2021

The affected route is highly traveled by people in the Pikes Peak region heading out to Monarch Mountain and points west.

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to clear the roadway, but, until then, are warning travelers of delays.