Travel alert: Springs authorities will be on ‘Accident Alert’ status

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be on accident alert status as of Friday morning due to a transition to the state’s new crash reporting form.

Dates on Accident Alert Status:

May 7, 2021, starting at 5:00 A.M. through May 11, 2021, at 5:00 P.M.

The new form (DR3447) was developed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, and is now mandated to be used by all Colorado law enforcement agencies. The length of time the CSPD will be on Accident Alert status is to ensure all previous crash report forms are merged correctly into the new system.

If you are involved in a crash that doesn’t require first responders, exchange information with the other party and file your report either online or mail the completed form to the Colorado Motor Vehicle Division.

For information on CSPD’s Accident Alert Status and what it entails, click here.