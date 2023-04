COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was trapped after a serious car crash at Powers Boulevard and Milton E Proby Parkway on Sunday Morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said the driver crashed around 1:30 a.m. on April 16. CSFD reported that one victim was successfully rescued and taken to the hospital.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingtrapped at Powers Blvd and Milton E Proby. One victim successfully extricated and being transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/9iC6FfKhYu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 16, 2023

The victim was not identified.