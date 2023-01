(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) rescued a trapped driver following a crash early Sunday morning on Jan. 1.

Shortly before 4 a.m., MSFD was called to a traffic crash involving a trapped individual on Via Linda Vista. Upon arrival, crews found a car driven off an embankment.

MSFD stabilized the car and rescued the trapped driver with assistance from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). The driver was transported to a hospital.