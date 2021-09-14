Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Broadmoor World Arena Nov. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Award-winning rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back to Colorado Springs.

This year’s tour will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the three-time certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

The Broadmoor World Arena will host two spectacular shows on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 17th, 10:00 a.m. with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the El Pomar Foundation and The Empty Stocking Fund, courtesy of TSO and The Gazette.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s live stream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together.”

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill , Christmas Eve and Other Stories follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

