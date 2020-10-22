Training at Fort Carson will generate noise, dust

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Mountain Post has reported it is in the process of conducting noise-generating training, which will continue on the base’s training ranges and along the Front Range, until November 20.

Units involved in the training include the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., and the Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command.

Artillery and aviation operations will be conducted throughout this training period.

According to Fort Carson, the training is necessary so units are prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe.

Fort Carson also notes, as a good neighbor, it is dedicated to working through any noise issues that may arise.



Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.