Trainers give advice after two dog attacks in two days

One attack injured a toddler in the Springs, another injured three men in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS – Two vicious dog attacks in two days, where three men and a toddler were attacked.

One in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo has the Humane Society issued a warning.

Animal law enforcement says summer is a busy time for dog attacks.

All four victims were seriously injured in the attacks and taken to the hospital; scarier yet these attacks were not random.

They happened to people who lived with the dogs in their home.

On Friday in Colorado Springs, a husky left a four-year-old severely hurt with injuries to his head and a punctured eyelid.

“Dog was very possessive of its toys the child had gotten a hold of one of the toys as a result the dog attacked,” said Animal Law Enforcement Captain Lindsey Vigna.

Then on Saturday in Pueblo three men were mauled by a pit bull mix. And wheeled off on stretchers. In this case, Capt. Vigna believes a fight between the men set the dog off.

“Dogs are very similar to people in that they will get riled up when people are rilled up,” said Capt. Vigna.

Lauren Fox, executive director of All Breed Rescue and Training said these attacks are preventable and dogs mimic the behavior of people around them.

“These things would be an issue, none of these attacks would happen with proper socialization and training,” said Fox. “Dogs intentionally have bread dogs to be empathetic to humans, that’s what we love about them.”

However, this goes for bad behavior too. She said it’s important to read a dogs body language. To do this she recommends the book “On Talking Terms With Dogs“ by Norwegian author Turid Rugaas.

“Many times we ignore them, not intentionally, but because, we don’t know,” Fox said.

She said if a dog is baring teeth or growling, don’t punish them, because those are warning signs.

“Punishing them makes them stop growling doesn’t make them stop feeling uncomfortable,” said Fox.

It is state law to report any dog bite to animal law enforcement or the health department. Now the two dog owners have tough decisions to make.

“Cost of care hearing, if the owner does request hearing within 10 days, or pay costs, the animal will become the property of the Humane Society,” Capt. Vigna said.

The pit bull owner in Pueblo voluntarily surrendered the dog to Animal Law Enforcement to be euthanized, according to Animal Law Enforcement.

The owners of the husky in the springs are now facing one count of ownership of a dangerous animal.

They have to decide whether to pay the court hold fees, about $20 per day, along with the criminal fine, or surrender their dog to be put down as well Vigna said.