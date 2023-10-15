UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/15/2023 6:14 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released images of coal and train cars on I-25, and said a semi was caught underneath a train car. The Pueblo Fire Department is currently working on the rescue of the driver.

CSP says this is the only vehicle known to be trapped at the moment.

UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/15/2023 5:41 p.m.

Southbound drivers going into Pueblo on I-25 should exit at Mile Marker 108 west onto Purcell Boulevard and south to Highway 50, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Train derailment north of Pueblo closes I-25

SUNDAY: 10/15/2023 5:10 p.m.

I-25 north of Pueblo is closed in both directions due to a train derailment on Sunday, Oct. 15. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) just after 4 p.m. multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies were responding to the incident which happened near mile marker 107.

According to PCSO, drivers going north to Colorado Springs should exit at Highway 50 and go west to Penrose and north via Highway 115. Traffic to Pueblo should take Highway 115 south.

The Pueblo West Fire Department is asking drivers not to travel north past Exit 104 or south past Exit 108. I-25 will be closed for an extended amount of time.

FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information comes in.