Trails to Trinidad event to be held Sept. 26

TRINIDAD, Colo.– Trinidad’s historic 1908 Fox West Theatre and Fishers Peak State Park will be hosting a day-long virtual and in-person festival called “Trails to Trinidad” on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The event will be hosted at the Miner’s Museum Courtyard from 1:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with food carts, vendors, live music performances, Art Cars and children’s activities.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., a Telethon will be broadcast out of the Fox West Theatre and Upswing Gallery with Jay Gillepsie emceeing the event both in-person and virtually on the Fox West Theatre’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Guests are invited to post pictures of the event and the various activities using the hashtag #TrailstoTrinidad.

“Entertainers from across the region are excited to have a chance to perform on the historic Fox West Theatre stage where the acoustics are remarkable,” Chris Smith, project manager of the Fox West Theatre and professor at Trinidad State College said. “We can’t wait to share the magic of the Fox West with folks from around the country.”

An online auction will start on Sunday, Sept. 12, wrapping up during the Telethon on Sunday, Sept. 26. The auction will be hosted online at 32auctions.com and at the Fox West Theatre website.

The auction includes stays at historic properties in the French Quarter of New Orleans to the Zapata Ranch in Colorado; a chauffeured evening out on the town in Trinidad in a 1931 Model T Ford, works of original art and more. Proceeds raised from both the Telethon and auction will benefit Fishers Peak State Park and 1908 Fox West Theatre rehabilitation.

Sponsors for the events include Tabula Rasa Studio, Griego Insurance, TriniDAD Lounge, Urban Neighborhoods, Inc. Trinidad’s Higher Calling U, Code of the West Real Estate and the City of Trinidad. The event is created by a partnership between the Fox West Theatre Alliance and the Trust for Public Land.

“We’re looking forward to spending time in Trinidad and engaging with members of the community on our initiatives at Fishers Peak State Park,” says Annette Mainland of the Trust for Public Land.

To learn more about the Fox West Theatre Alliance, visit their website here.

To learn more about the Trust for Public Land, visit their website here.