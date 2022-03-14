PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A livestock trailer tipped over, closing both sides of Interstate-5 in Oregon Sunday, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said.

When the livestock trailer tipped, 31 cows got loose and roamed the freeway. Traffic started to back up in both directions dues to the closure.

Crews worked to contain the cows and eventually loaded them into another trailer. The last cow proved especially hard to catch, TVFR spokesperson Heather Carpenter told the Oregonian.

A livestock trailer tipped over, sending 31 cows on I-5 near Wilsonville, March 13, 2022 (TVFR)

A livestock trailer tipped over, sending 31 cows on I-5 near Wilsonville, March 13, 2022 (Dave Tragethon)

TVFR said the driver of the tipped trailer did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Some of the cows were injured in the accident and had to be put down.