COLORADO SPRINGS — Adventure is now more accessible for people with disabilities thanks to El Paso County’s Trailability Program.

People with mobility impairments can cruise around certain parks on off-road power scooters. It’s free and the county has volunteers that go out with each rider.

“I can go be with them if they’re on the trails, if they’re in the woods, if they’re anywhere, I can be with them now. I can’t even explain what that means to me,” said Dr. Jeremy J Chatelain. “With the train hopper. I am smooth and as light as a feather. It just the suspension on it goes so smoothly over any obstacle.”

El Paso County was able to acquire the vehicles with the generous support from The Independence Center.

Terrain Hoppers are versatile off-road mobility power scooters designed to provide access to adventure, making the inaccessible, accessible for many.

There will be a vehicle available for reservation through the El Paso County Trailability Program at the Bear Creek Nature Center and the Fountain Creek Nature Center.

Reservations can now be made online at https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability/ for either location. You can also sign up as a volunteer to help grow the Trailability Program.

“It can be designed for anyone with any type of mobility impairment. For those not like me, they either have full control of their hands. They can steer it using the handlebars and joystick there. Much like you would just a personal ATV or a bicycle,” said Chatelain.

“Our open spaces are vital to the mental and physical health of those in our region, both with and without disabilities,” said Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center. “We applaud El Paso County for expanding trail access and we are proud to support their efforts with this gift.”

During the Board of County Commissioners Meeting on January 25, 2022, Todd Marts, El Paso County Community Services Executive Director, and Brian Olson, El Paso County Facilities & Strategic Infrastructure Executive Director, presented the Commissioners with a $25,000.00 donation from The Independence Center to help fund the purchase of Terrain Hoppers.

“I want to thank The Independence Center for their funding assistance,” said Brian Olson, El Paso County Facilities & Strategic Infrastructure Executive Director. “El Paso County takes our commitment to ADA very serious. Not because it is the law, but because it is the right thing to do.”