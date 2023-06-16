(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the weather warms, more people are getting outside after being cooped up thanks to the wet weather, but local and state leaders are urging caution.

“We’d like to remind everybody, if you’re on your outing, whether you’re biking or hiking, be aware that you’re going to run into muddy areas of debris along the trails,” said Scott Abbott, manager of regional parks, trails and open spaces for the City of Colorado Springs.

Heavy rainfall and storms that have swept through the city are responsible for a lot of erosion and mudslide damage, including a washed-out bike path just off Powers Boulevard.

“We’ve had some damage along our drainage systems, which are trails that run alongside and down on the Sand Creek trail. We’ve had a significant amount of the channel bank go away,” Abbott said.

Abbott said it happened quickly as gallons and gallons of water swept through the channel.

“When we get rainfall like this, there is a significant amount of mud and debris that can move,” Abbott stated.

He added it can happen anywhere like in an urban setting, or on the trails.

“I think I would recommend avoiding trails that have had recently had a lot of moisture on them,” said Tappan Brown, the Southeast Trails coordinator for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

If you are already on a trail and you hit mud, Brown said it is better to walk right through to not damage the natural area around it.

Courtesy of FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy of FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

And, where there’s mud, there could also be mudslides.

“Avoid congregating or stopping in potential rockfall areas,” Brown added. “Places where you’ve seen previous rock fall– you may not want to stop there to eat your lunch.”

Of course, the city is reminding people out on the trail that weather conditions can change in an instant, which is what Abbott said is one of the biggest things to keep in mind.

“It’s using caution,” he said. “At the end of the day, we really want people to be careful after rain events like this.”

Abbott said if you are out recreating and you see damage on the trail, you can report it by sending an email or through their GoCOS! app.