(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in early February, the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will start maintenance work and trail improvements on six heavily used trail segments in Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

The City said the work will include re-routing damaged and unsustainable sections, reinforcing existing trails, and expanding the trail system in the open space. The trail improvements are designed to increase safety for users, improve the experience and provide protection to environmentally sensitive areas.

Reclamation work will begin near the intersection of the Red Rock Canyon Trail and Roundup Trail in February. The reclamation efforts are to restore an existing incompatible land disturbance created prior to the City’s acquisition of the open space, improve drainage and erosion issues by re-directing water run-off coming out of the canyon and improve the open space trails in the area. Parks staff will also plant native vegetation that will blend and complement the surrounding terrain to promote a more stable and aesthetic landscape.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

Work is expected to last until September 2023. Trail users can expect to see heavy equipment operating in multiple areas of the park including on the Overlook Trail, Sand Canyon Trail, Chamberlain Trail and the Palmer Red Rock Trail, Parallel Trail, Waterfall Trail, and Intemann Trials. The City said they want to limit the amount of closures as much as possible while work is being done.

“This work will improve and enhance the experience for all trail users visiting Red Rock Canyon Open Space,” said Project Manager David Deitemeyer.