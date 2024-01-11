(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will begin maintenance work and trail improvements in Bear Creek Cañon Park in the spring to add connectivity and accessibility.

The project will be on the western edge of El Paso County’s Bear Creek Regional Park, and the project aims to provide regional connectivity through Bear Creek Cañon Park to Red Rock Canyon Open Space, North Cheyenne Cañon Park through Gold Camp Road, High Drive, and to U.S. Forest Service lands.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

The City said work on the trails will include re-routing damaged and unsustainable sections of the trail while reinforcing existing trails, and increasing safety while also protecting wildlife habitats.

The improvements will also increase accessibility through “Terrain Hoppers” or off-road mobility vehicles, allowing those with disabilities to experience trails previously inaccessible to them, according to the City.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Colorado Springs to enhance trail connectivity and outdoor recreation accessibility,” said Theresa Odello, El Paso County Recreation & Cultural Services Division Manager. “These improvements will provide more access to adventure and opportunities for our community to explore what makes our region so special.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, and the City expects minimal trail closures but users are being asked to plan alternate routes and use designated trails during this time.