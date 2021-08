COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), outages are being reported near E Fountain Boulevard and S Chelton Road.

Traffic signals in the area of E Fountain Bl/S Chelton Rd are out due to power outage. CSU aware. Please use caution and treat dark intersections as 4-way stops. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2021

CSPD said Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has been notified. Drivers are urged to use caution and to treat dark intersections as 4-way stops.

You can monitor outages by visiting CSU’s outage map.