COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is asking the community to plan ahead for heavy traffic and delays before heading to the Falcon football game.

Those going to the game are advised to enter through the South Gate on Academy Boulevard. Traffic through the North Gate will be delayed due to construction.

A home football game will go against the University of Northern Iowa at Falcon Stadium starting at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will need to purchase tickets online or by calling (719) 472-1895. Cadets must attend the game and sit with the Cadet Wing. Ticket purchases are not required for Cadets.

Air Force Athletics requires a clear bag policy that limits bags brought into sporting events. The policy helps provide a safe environment for the public and significantly expedites fan entry into all athletics venues, according to USAFA.