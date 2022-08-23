COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours.

At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. According to CSPD, the vehicle was making a left turn onto southbound Murray Boulevard as a motorcycle was traveling east on Platte, both vehicles collided at the intersection. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours until around 2 a.m. when CSPD reported all roadways as cleared.