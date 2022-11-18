(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries.

According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to contact 28-year-old Jacob Guillen for alleged municipal violations, but Guillen ran from officers.

During the foot chase, PPD said Guillen tried to enter a moving vehicle and was run over by the vehicle. Guillen was transported to the hospital for his injuries but later succumbed to them according to a post by PPD on Nov. 17.