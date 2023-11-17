(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Nov. 22 law enforcement agencies in El Paso County are partnering with each other for a traffic and DUI surge.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said deputies and officers would be out during the day and night looking for speeding, DUI, and other traffic violations. EPSO said El Paso County has led the state in traffic fatalities and law enforcement would like to change that.

“We do these surges on specific days that are strategically picked based on traffic volumes and things like that. If you look at the numbers, the number of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday is very high this year, that’s one of the reasons we are out specifically this weekend,” said EPSO Sergeant Jason Haag.

The hope is the presence of law enforcement will help people make better decisions during the holiday.

“…They know that the cops are going to be out and see us on the roadway hopefully they’ll come out with a better plan instead of making poor choices,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Officer Bouwmans.