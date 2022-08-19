EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation continues work widening ramps and installing ramp metering along I-25.

Work will continue along southbound Woodmen Road on-ramp, northbound and southbound Academy Boulevard on-ramps, and northbound North Gate Road on-ramp.



Work is beginning at the I-25 North Academy on-ramps on Aug. 22. Crews will be preparing to widen the ramps in order to install metering signals. Work the week of Aug. 22 will include closing one lane of the ramp by adding temporary concrete barriers and temporary pavement markings. Crews will also begin earthwork and remove asphalt. Impacts to the on-ramps at North Academy will be in place until the fall.



Traffic Impacts

Aug. 23 through Aug. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. I-25 southbound North Academy Boulevard on-ramp CLOSURE.



Detour Route

To access southbound I-25 from N. Academy Blvd., motorists will take to N. Academy Blvd., turn right on Kelly Johnson Blvd. turn left onto N. Academy Blvd.

Stay in the right lane to access the I-25 southbound.