(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is at the scene of a traffic accident at Austin Bluffs Boulevard and Rangewood Drive.

According to CSFD, There are multiple vehicles involved and multiple crews responding to the area. CSFD said that everyone that needed medical assistance have been transported to the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted that northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to the accident and Austin Bluffs Pkwy is closed from Rangewood Dr. to Templeton Gap Road. CSPD is asking the public to seek alternate routes for now.

FOX21 will monitor this story and keep you updated as we learn more.