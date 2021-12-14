Traffic accident at Powers Boulevard, Constitution Avenue

News

Courtesy of FOX21 New’s Photographer Ray Harless.

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently at the scene of an accident that took place earlier today at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

There are no reported injuries to any vehicles involved, but law enforcement officers encourage drivers to reroute around the area and to use excessive caution as the traffic lights are out at the intersection.

The electricity is anticipated to be out within the area for awhile, and drivers are being told to anticipate delays.

