(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is at the scene of a traffic accident that happened on the morning of Monday, May 8 at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that officers were on the scene of a crash at Autin Bluffs Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd. CSPD tells FOX21 a pedestrian was involved but the injuries were non-life-threatening and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

Several northbound lanes were shut down due to the crash.