Trader Joe’s new wine shop opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs now has its very own Trader Joe’s wine shop!

On Friday, Sept. 10, Trader Joe’s opened its Colorado Springs wine shop located directly adjacent to the existing Trader Joe’s grocery store in University Village.

The new store will join the Denver Trader Joe’s wine shop as one of two Trader Joe’s locations in the state of Colorado. It offers wine, spirits, and a full range of beer, ciders, hard seltzers, etc.

Doors opened at 8 a.m. when Store Captain Mike Curtis, a 13-year veteran of the company, and Trader Joe’s Crew Members welcomed customers inside. The opening celebration is set to continue throughout the day with live music, giveaways, and more.

The 3,000 square-foot store features artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including Pikes Peak & the Cog Railway, the Garden of the Gods, and Old Town Colorado Springs.

According to the organization, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community and has hired nearly 100% of the new shop’s crew members from the neighborhood.

The new shop will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.