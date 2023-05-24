(KRON) — Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee has been recalled due to potential glass inside the container, the company said in an email Wednesday. Trader Joe’s says all products have been removed from its shelves.

Those who have the product with expiration date codes 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 are asked not to use them. Instant Cold Brew Coffee with those expiration dates “may contain glass.”

As of Wednesday, no injuries have been reported in connection to the consumption of this product, Trader Joe’s said. The company urges its customers to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

The Instant Cold Brew Coffee product has SKU #67436.

In March, a Trader Joe’s frozen tropical fruit product was recalled due to a potential Hepatitis A risk. The only other recall since then was a recall of its Genova Pesto product earlier this month, which may have contained undeclared milk and walnuts.