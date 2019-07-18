Local company responds to tariffs

Colorado Industrial Recycling now one of the few wire processors west of Mississippi.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When you think of the trade war with China, there is one industry you might not realize is affected: recycling.

In recent decades, China has been the market for most recycled commodities, meaning without China American Recyclers have been left with limited options to sell recycled materials.

The Trump administration putting a 10% tariff on aluminum imports China also retaliating with a tariff of their own.

Now one family-owned Colorado Springs company is taking it upon themselves to recycle scrap metal here at home. Something Colorado Industrial Recycling has been doing since 1917. However, with a new wire processor, they can turn trash into treasure without going overseas.

“One of the things we’ve noticed is with Trump putting a tariff on metals and many other items its created hardship on other recycling companies,” said Dave Koscove, owner of Colorado Industrial Recycling.

But where other companies saw a struggle, Koscove saw an opportunity.

“Moving material to us, has become a bigger challenge Mike and I decided, to bring the process into the U.S., into Colorado and Colorado Springs,” said Koscove.

The machine is called the Eldan Wire Chopper.

You take a bail of ACSR (power lines) or insulated aluminum (underground powerlines) and in about 20 mins you get pure aluminum or copper — what they call EC chops.

What leftover also has the potential to be recycled down the road.

This new machine has allowed them to hire a few more peopel and if more companies start taking advantage of the machine, they will be able to hire a few more.

Now that they have this capability, the public can bring in any aluminum or copper wire and get paid for it.

