(ESTES PARK, Colo.) — Can you recognize wildlife tracks in the snow? Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is offering the Park Ranger-guided program to help you learn how to become a Track Scene Investigator.

The Ranger-guided program will meet every other Sunday at the West Alluvial Fan Parking area on the east side of RMNP at 1 p.m. The parking area is approximately seven miles from the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center.

The following dates will be when the Ranger-guided program will meet:

Feb. 5

Feb.19

March 5

March 19

67 species of mammals are known to inhabit RMNP! You can find out which animals are most active in the winter and learn how wildlife travel patterns leave clues about their behavior.

This program is free and visitors of all ages are welcome. Participants are asked to dress for the weather as the program will take place outside. Snowshoes are highly recommended.