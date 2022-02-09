Tortoise cakes blend baking and beauty

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tortoise Cakes was born when Elyssa Attwood decided to combine her passion of art and culinary experience of art. She chose the name “tortoise” because it has “tort” hidden in it, which reminds her of torte cake – a rich, multilayered cake filled with whipped cream, buttercreams, mousses, jams, or fruits.

Attwood creates mini cupcakes, Italian macarons and cakes.

She takes orders through social media on Instagram @tortoisecakes and Facebook Tortoise Cakes | Facebook

or via email tortoisecakes@gmail.com

She will also have some items for sale at a Valentine’s Pop-up at Switchback Roasters (Hillside Location) February 14th from 8 a.m. to noon.

