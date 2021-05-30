Severe weather strikes El Paso, Pueblo Counties on Sunday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – El Paso County is waiting out another round of active weather over the weekend. Eastern areas of the county were put under a tornado warning on Sunday afternoon.

TORNADO WARNING: eastern El Paso County. The core of this is approaching Truckton & moving SE. Flying debris and tornado are possible. Seek shelter until this storm passes #cowx pic.twitter.com/MPyyvPf4Cc — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) May 30, 2021

FOX21 Meteorologist Valerie Mills advised people who live in Truckton to seek shelter until the storm passes.

Sunday also brought strong rains, winds, and even hail in areas of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pueblo County, CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/VIP5GumhfI — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 30, 2021

You can track the storms as they move across the area by using FOX21’s Interactive Radar.

This article will be updated.