Severe weather strikes El Paso, Pueblo Counties on Sunday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – El Paso County is waiting out another round of active weather over the weekend. Eastern areas of the county were put under a tornado warning on Sunday afternoon.
FOX21 Meteorologist Valerie Mills advised people who live in Truckton to seek shelter until the storm passes.
Sunday also brought strong rains, winds, and even hail in areas of El Paso and Pueblo counties.
