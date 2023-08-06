(COLORADO SPRINGS)— It was a wild weather day on Saturday with up to 3 tornadoes possibly touching down in northeast El Paso County.

Check out these pictures taken by FOX21 viewers:

Courtesy of Kevin Colacchio

Courtesy of Valerie Bratton: taken on Woodmen

Courtesy of Vanessa Ribeiro-Lawton

Courtesy Mike Martin: near Meridian

These funnel clouds were spotted over Meridian Ranch near Falcon, along with near Black Forest about 4 miles NE of the Air Force Academy.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo says “Preliminary estimates are that 2 to possibly 3 tornadoes touched down in extreme northeast EL Paso County, each with an estimated strength of EF0.”

The funnel clouds were spotted between 1:30 and 3:00pm on Saturday across northern El Paso.

Courtesy Frank Rivera: near Meridian Ranch

Courtesy of Gary Lamontagne

Courtesy Richard Muszynski

The NWS in Pueblo will be working with the Boulder weather office to conduct a storm survey of the damage in El Paso County.

At this time, no structures were reported damaged but there was some damage to trees and a sign.

Once the NWS does their storm survey, we will have a clear picture of which funnel clouds reached the ground and were confirmed tornadoes. We will also learn more about the strength, length of time on the ground and damage caused.

Many of us received tornado warnings between 2 and 4pm, stretching from Colorado Springs to Monument and Black Forest areas. Another tornado warned area was along Hwy 24 to Falcon and Hwy 94 to Ellicott.

Along with the spotted funnel clouds, many had large hail falling at their house during Saturday’s storms. Check out these shots, where some people had hailstones over 3″ in diameter.





Courtesy Randi Tyson: near Springs Ranch

Here are some basic tornado safety rules: