(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A tornado reportedly damaged a home in southwest Teller County Friday evening, according to the Teller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Courtesy of Teller County Office of Emergency Management

Courtesy of Teller County Office of Emergency Management

Courtesy of Teller County Office of Emergency Management

Courtesy of Teller County Office of Emergency Management

Courtesy of Teller County Office of Emergency Management

Courtesy of Teller County Office of Emergency Management

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a small tornado moved across Bear Trap Ranch. OEM resumed damage assessments Saturday morning on July 1. As of now, there is one residential structure with confirmed damage, stated OEM.

No deaths or injuries have been reported at this time.