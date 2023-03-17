(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to ‘shamrock’ the night away with all the Irish shindigs and Celtic celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day in Colorado Springs.

Here are some boozy and family-friendly events happening in and near Colorado Springs this weekend.

Boozy St. Patrick’s Day events:

Colorado Springs Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Look forward to top-rated drink specials and exclusive promotions for Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Click here for tickets for free entry into all participating bars and a chance to win cash prizes.

St. Patrick’s Day at Jack Quinn’s

The Irish pub in downtown Colorado Springs is throwing its St. Patrick’s Day Big Bash all day long. There is a full schedule of live entertainment and plenty of Irish food and drink.

Enjoy live music all day and night! There will be Celtic steps dancers, face painting, a balloon man, and pipers throughout the day.

Click here for more information.

Buzzed Crow Bistro

Join Buzzed Crow for its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day Bash with happy hour and drink specials all night. Pawns of the Anarchy Rock Band will perform from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then DJ Rocky Ross will finish the night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click here for more information.

JAKs Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Party

Challenge your friends to axe-throwing or compete in a cornhole tournament and beer games! Falcon and Peyton’s craft beer central will feature green beer, live music, food, and prizes for the best festive outfit. Local band, Interrobang, will play alt-rock, grunge, and funk during the festivities.

Click here for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day at Red Leg Brewing Company

Get your green on and head over for special drink deals, including $5 Green Beer and $6 Jameson, kicking off at 2 p.m. At 7 p.m., Lee & Co. will kick the party up a notch with live music until 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day at Wackadoo Brewing

Enjoy a pint (or a couple) of $4 “Eric the Red” Irish red ale all night long! Get on the dance floor and jam out to in-house DJ TekLogic who will be playing all your favorite beats.

Click here for more information.

Boot Barn Hall’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Boot Barn Hall will put a country spin on all the Irish jigs and celebrations. Country and classic rock dance bands, Narrow Gauge, and The Jason Wulf Band will perform.

Guests will get the chance to win free tickets for a year. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

COATI Uprising

Put on your dancing shoes and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the return of Ozonic. The band will play electric rock originals on the stage starting at 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day events

St. Patty’s Day Family Skate

Wear green and don’t get pinched at Skate City’s family skate event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be lucky charms for sale and a Leprechaun Limbo. Admission and rental costs will remain unchanged.

Click here for more information.

St. Pat’s No Booze Ash-Bash

Head up to Monument and celebrate a family-friendly gathering without alcohol at the Woodmoor Barn Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music from Ashtōnz and Friends, old-school meals from the Comfortably Done food truck, and “nosh fodder” such as chips, salsa, and a charcuterie board. Light refreshments will also be provided.

Admission is $12 for all ages. Children age three and under get in for free.

Click here for more information.

4th Annual ShamROCK Stampede 7K/3.3K/1K

A Walk/Run and Irish-themed festival will take place at the Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock on Saturday, March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event aims to spread awareness and raise funds for organizations that help veterans, first responders, and others break free from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder among other mental illnesses.

Click here to register.

Tickets will include: