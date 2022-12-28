(COLORADO) — The Centennial State is the main stage for some of the most widely known musical artists. Colorado has launched the careers of many chart-topping pop artists, bluegrass jam bands, hard electronic groups and more.

Here are FOX21’s Top Five musicians and bands that found stardom in Colorado.

Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Philip Bailey of Earth Wind and Fire performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Verdine White and Philip Bailey of Earth Wind and Fire performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Born and raised in Denver, Philip Bailey rose to fame as one of two lead singers of the funk and disco band Earth, Wind, & Fire. In 2000, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group. The band earned more than 50 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold over 90 million albums worldwide.

The impact of Earth, Wind & Fire has been such that some critics even dubbed the group ‘The Black Beatles,’ according to Bailey’s official website. The band is known for having been the first African-American performers to sell out Madison Square Garden and receive the MSG Gold Ticket ward, according to the Song Writers Hall of Fame.

Bailey wrote many Earth, Wind & Fire hits including “All About Love” and “Shining Star.” He reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 for his global smash duet, “Easy Lover,” with Phil Collins. Bailey continues to record music and has been featured alongside many modern pop stars including Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi.

Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: EDITORS NOTE:(This image was converted to black and white) (L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Aerosmith and Post Malone (R) perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

Born in Colorado Springs, Tom Hamilton is best known as the bass guitarist and founding member of the band Aerosmith. Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Hamilton co-wrote many of Aerosmith’s hits including “Sweet Emotion” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.” Guitarist, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler who was originally a drummer before becoming Aerosmith’s vocalist formed a power trio with Hamilton, according to Spotify. The band would expand with the addition of Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer.

The group played in clubs in Massachusetts and New York before landing a record contract with Columbia Records in 1972. Aerosmith would become one of the most popular hard rock bands in the ’70s, setting the style and sound of hard rock and heavy metal for the next two decades, per Spotify.

The Lumineers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Jeremiah Fraites and Maxwell Hughes of The Lumineers attend Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Jeremiah Fraites and Maxwell Hughes of The Lumineers performs on stage during Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

With the Top 10 single, “Ho Hey,” The Lumineers left their mark on pop culture. The push began in Denver where the band fostered its talents, according to Colorado Music Experience. The band’s initial shows took place at an intimate basement club known as Meadowlark where local songwriters gathered.

Their debut album charted at #2 on the Billboard 200 landing them two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Americana Album. Their second album, Cleopatra, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2016.

Big Gigantic

INDIO, CA – APRIL 21: Big Gigantic performs at the Sahara Tent during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Big Gigantic performs onstage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken started their Electronic Dance Music (EDM) group out of Boulder, Colorado, in 2008. The jazzy funk-focused duo is known to have tested the limits of EDM of its time.

Big Gigantic reeled in hundreds of millions of streams and touted bangers including “All of Me,” “The Little Things,” “Highly Possible,” and more, according to Spotify. The group’s music would be featured on multiple platforms such as Apple, Wimbledon, NASCAR, NBA, HBO, and Fox to the trailers for Valerian and Dirty Grandpa, per Spotify.

Big Gigantic has headlined many music festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, ULTRA, Electric Forest and more.

OneRepublic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Brent Kutzle, Drew Brown, Ryan Tedder, Brian Willett, Zach Filkins, and Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic perform onstage during Audacy’s 9th annual We Can Survive at Hollywood Bowl on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: OneRepublic perform on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

OneRepublic is a pop-rock group that formed in Colorado Springs in 2002. The band has sold nearly 16 million records worldwide with major hits like “Apologize,” “Stop and Stare” and “Counting Stars.”

Before connecting with Colorado listeners, they first recorded and found a large audience in California. OneRepublic made its first album in 2005. Its lead single, “Apologize,” became an international success after being remixed by Timbaland. The single reached number one in 16 countries earning them a Grammy Award nomination.

The certified-platinum album, “Native,” featured the No.1 hit and 41 million-selling single “Counting Stars,” according to Spotify. The group’s latest single, “I Ain’t Worried,” was featured in Top Gun: Maverick.