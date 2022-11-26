(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the holidays approaching, it’s time to ‘cuff’ that special someone just in time to beat the winter weather blues and for kisses under the mistletoe.

‘Cuffing Season’ refers to a period of time when singles begin looking for a partner to pass the colder months of the year, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Cuffing Season is slang synonymous with phrases such as ‘hooking up,’ or ‘getting hitched.’

It’s time to skip the usual dinner and movie for more exciting romantic thrills. Whether it’s a first date or a longterm partner, here are FOX21’s top five date night ideas to spice up the romance.

Manitou Springs Penny Arcade

Spur some friendly competition with your significant other at the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade! It’s a great walk down memory lane with hundreds of old arcade games to bring back the nostalgia.

The Penny Arcade is nestled in the middle of downtown Manitou Springs surrounded by a variety of restaurants and shops selling knick-knacks and local goodies. The area boasts even more attractions apart from the arcade with so much to look at!

You’ll have plenty of options to plan the perfect date night, whether it be fine dining or a quick bite. Don’t forget to stop by Rocky Mountain Beignets for a warm and delicious dessert to satisfy those snack cravings.

For some more fun, you can try locating the mineral spring fountains located throughout the town. Each spring will have its own unique taste due to the natural carbonation that occurs underground in a system of cavernous aquifers.

Outdoor Ice Skating

It’s a classic winter pastime to get your hearts racing! Skate in the Park at Acacia Park is the only outdoor skating rink in Colorado Springs that is now open through Jan. 31, 2023.

The Outdoor skating rink will have special events planned throughout the months so be sure to check out the schedule on their website.

Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Follow the tracks of a historic nine-mile adventure up more than 14,100 feet in altitude with sweeping views at the top of Pikes Peak.

The Manitou Pikes Peak Cog Railway is what inspired “America the Beautiful,” written by Katharine Lee Bates, whose experience in 1893 at the summit moved her to pen one of the most patriotic songs honoring America, according to the railway’s website.

Plan your day around a three-hour round-trip train ride or embark on a wilderness adventure where you’ll only need a one-way ticket. You and your significant other will rumble along Ruxton Creek in Englemann Canyon, past Minnehaha Falls through Deer Park and Mountain View.

To guarantee one of the best seats on the train, purchase your tickets in advance.

Painting & Wine Night

Create colorful memories with a painting & wine night! Ready your paintbrushes and have your favorite beverages and finger foods to fuel your creativity. Your picture-perfect date night can be made cozy at home by the fireplace or planned at local painting workshops.

Painting With a Twist and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s “Paint. Sip. Safari.,” offer painting & wine nights with all supplies provided and instructions to help you create a masterpiece along with your partner.

Cooking Classes

Cooking dinner for your date can be stressful. So, why not enjoy a more fun and relaxed space where you and your partner can both pick up some new skills in the kitchen?

Sign yourself and your partner up for cooking classes for a fun twist on the usual dinner date. You’ll be guided by professional chefs to create a gourmet dish worth the chef’s kiss. For a more private experience, you can also sign up for online cooking classes to stay in the comfort of your home.

Gather Food Studio and the French Kitchen are local shops that offer a variety of different classes to cook all kinds of food. You can choose from countless sweet or savory dishes from around the world.

Connect over great food and drinks for a sure way into each other’s hearts.