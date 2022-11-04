(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With football season well underway, that game day snack is essential in keeping your guests happy. So, FOX21 News compiled a list of a game day favorite, chicken wings.

Here are FOX21’s top five picks for chicken wings in the Springs, in no particular order:

My Friend’z Pub

Formally known as The Pub, this eatery is located at the corner of North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive. Featuring a local bar atmosphere, My Friend’z Pub is a welcoming place for good food, drinks, and of course, chicken wings.

The highlight is their à la carte style menu, where guests build their meal from a selection of burgers, nachos, pizza, and of course wings.

The selection of sauces is varied for different tastes and spice tolerances. Ranging from tame sauces and dry rubs, like lemon pepper and honey BBQ, to the burning heat of screaming buffalo and a sauce called the ‘Citrus Challenge.’

Their wings are made to order, and guests can customize their wings, including requests for extra crispy wings.

Golden Flame

The Colorado Springs location at Stetson Hills Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard, of the Aurora-based company, offers bone-in and boneless wings.

The selection of sauces is varied, sorted by the level of heat the sauce or rub brings. Starting with the Honey Bee, a honey mustard with no heat, to Surge, their hottest sauce that is described as ‘fiery, sweet & tangy.’ With the amount of sauce choices, there is practically a favorite for everyone.

Golden Flame is perfect for your game day meal, with menu options for orders up to 100 wings. Golden flame also offers sandwiches, seafood, and a selection of specialty fries.

Hatch cover

Courtesy: Hatch Cover

Hatch Cover has been a Colorado Springs business, and locals’ favorite, for more than for 40 years. Hatch Cover is located on the southwest side of town on the outskirts of the Broadmoor neighborhood, off of South Nevada Avenue at East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

Their chicken wings come with a variety of options for sauce including; mild, medium, and hot buffalo, and a regular and spicy barbecue. They also serve an option for no sauce, and on the other end of the spectrum, their hottest sauce is called ‘Fire.’

Guests who are not interested in wings can order other options from the menu including; nachos, pizza, steak, seafood, and a selection of different pastas.

The bar atmosphere features 20 TVs to watch sports, and games of pool, darts, or poker. The bar also features regular karaoke nights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Walter’s Pizza

Walter’s 303 Flying Horse location was started in 2015 and is located at North Gate Boulevard and Highway 83.

The restaurant is known for its pizza, but they also sell gluten-free, oven-baked wings. A variety of flavors are available to guests including; Italian-style Buffalo sauce, dry rubs, Hickory Smoke BBQ, Kicking Bourbon BBQ, and Mango Habanero.

Angry Chicken

Courtesy: FOX21 Digital Producer Brett Yager

Angry Chicken located at South Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road is Korean-style fried chicken, with a simple selection of sauces which include sweet Honey Garlic and spicy Angry Sauce. Guests also have the option of how their wings are combined with the sauces; tossed, drizzled, or on the side with a small surcharge.

The menu features both boneless and bone-in chicken, and if you don’t want the breading, they also offer oven-roasted chicken.

Other menu options include Bulgogi bowls and Katsu; breaded meat cutlets with a side of house coleslaw and rice.